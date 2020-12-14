No Greene County Jail Log – December 14th, 2020

There were no arrests after Thursday, December 10th, 2020; therefore, there is no log to publish any new jail activity. May you and yours have a very Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year… Santa is watching!
Photo by Pavel Danilyuk from Pexels
