High-speed pursuit lands two in Daviess County jail

Daviess County – Today at approximately 2:30 pm, Trooper Ross Johnson was patrolling U.S. 50 in Daviess County near the White River, as he measured the speed of an approaching vehicle at 93 miles per hour in the 60 mile per hour speed zone.

Johnson attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle, but the driver fled, and the vehicle continued east on U.S. 50 at a high rate of speed attempting to elude the State Trooper. The driver then turned onto South County Road 300 West, where Trooper Johnson continued to pursue the vehicle until the driver stopped a short distance later near Old U.S. 50.

The Trooper was able to take both the driver and passenger into custody without incident. The driver and passenger were both found to be in the process of consuming suspected marijuana at the time of their arrest. The subjects were both housed in the Daviess County Jail pending formal charges.

The driver was identified as Christian Jose Del Valle Maldonado, and he has been preliminarily charged with the following:

Resisting Law Enforcement with a Vehicle – Level 6 Felony

Maintaining a Common Nuisance – Level 6 Felony

Possession of Marijuana – Class B Misdemeanor

Operating Motor Vehicle Without a License – Class C Misdemeanor

Reckless Driving – Class C Misdemeanor

Christian Jose Del Valle Maldonado

The passenger was identified as Josue L. Rodriguez, and he has been preliminarily charged with the following:

Visiting a Common Nuisance – Class B Misdemeanor

Possession of Marijuana – Class B Misdemeanor

Josue L. Rodriguez

All suspects are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

Suspect photos courtesy Daviess County Sheriff’s Department; featured photo by Max Andrey from Pexels.

