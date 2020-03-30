Multiple payment options available for utility customers

With the recent closing of Linton City Hall affecting walk-in utility customers, Clerk-Treasurer Jathan Wright took to Facebook Monday to remind Lintonians that alternative payment options are available–including online payments.

Linton Municipal Utilities Payment Options:

Online – CityOfLinton.com – Click Online Payments tab

Nightly Dropbox located at City Hall

Telephone – Call (844)-200-2462

Mail: 86 S. Main Street Linton, IN 47441

Drive-Up Window – May be busy due to increased traffic

From Linton Clerk-Treasurer Jathan Wright:

A reminder for the Customers of Linton Municipal Utilities: There are multiple options to pay your bill.

Our customers have a secure, reliable, and easy to use online payment option available by visiting our city website, www.cityoflinton.com and clicking the online payment tab.

Payments can still be made by using the drive-through window at City Hall.

We will likely have increased traffic at our drive-up window with the lobby being closed, so please be patient with our utility clerk.

Our nightly drop box is also an option, along with paying by telephone (844)-200-2462 , or mailing your payments to: 86 S. Main Street Linton, IN 47441.

We appreciate your cooperation and understanding as we all work through this difficult situation together as a community.

