In a recent Facebook Live video update, Greene County General Hospital CEO, Brenda Reetz, confirmed a second case of COVID-19 in Greene County.

As of Monday, March 30th, the hospital has tested 48 patients. Of those tested, 19 cases were negative and 2 positive. Results for the remaining 27 tests have not been received at this time.

We will update this post with more information as it becomes available.

Photo by Markus Spiske from Pexels



