Linton Sav-A-Lot will trial grocery pickup starting April 1st

Disclaimer: This is NOT an April Fool’s Joke

Linton Save A Lot posted to Facebook yesterday to announce that starting Wednesday, April 1st, they will begin trialing a grocery pickup option.

If all goes well, the new service will be offered on Mondays, Wednesday, and Fridays from 9am to 12pm.

Instructions for placing pickup orders:

Call 812-847-8300 or drop off your order at the door.

Orders must include a name, phone number, and contact preference of text message of phone call

Customers may wait in the parking lot or return upon being notified

A Save A Lot representative will call or text when your order is ready for pick-up.

The announcement does note that Save A Lot cannot guarantee availability on all items but they will do their best to fulfill each order.

Linton Save A Lot is located at 209 South Main Street in Linton.

From Linton Sav A Lot:

“After much consideration, we are going to trial a grocery pick-up option. Effective Wednesday, April 1st we will begin taking call-ahead orders (812-847-8300) on Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays from 9am-12pm. You may also drop the order off at the door and either wait in the parking lot or return upon a call from us.

Please bare with us as this is a first for us and we will be working to improve our processes to make it great for all. Under the current situation, we cannot guarantee all items requested will be available but we will do our best to meet your needs and notify you at pick-up (or upon order if possible) of unavailable items.

We ask that, along with your order, you leave a name, phone number and your preference of text or phone call so we may notify you when your order is ready for pick-up.

Please follow this Facebook page for any changes to the process. Thank you all for your continued support and understanding as we all navigate these new waters.”

Advertisements

Like this: Like Loading...