Fire Investigators seek information about downtown Sullivan fire

From the Indiana Department of Homeland Security:

State and local investigators are seeking the public’s assistance in finding the person(s) responsible for starting a fire that destroyed a downtown Sullivan historic building in Sullivan, Ind.

On March 30 at approximately 3 a.m., the Sullivan Fire Department responded to a fire near 14 Court St. The fire destroyed one of the historic buildings and severely damaged neighboring historic buildings in the downtown Sullivan area. The Carlisle-Haddon Fire Department, Thunderbird Fire Protection Territory, Shelburn Fire Department and Honey Creek Fire Department also responded and assisted with extinguishing the fire.

Indiana State Fire Marshal investigators responded to the scene and determined the fire may have been intentionally set. Anyone with information about this fire is encouraged to call the Indiana Arson Hotline at 1-800-382-4628. Callers may receive an award of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest. Callers are not required to provide their name.

The Indiana State Fire Marshal functions as a section of the Indiana Department of Homeland Security.

