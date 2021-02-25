Greene County Jail Log – February 25th, 2021

Elijah Jay Nehls, age 41, of Cambridge, Ohio, began his sentence for operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person, a Class A misdemeanor. As part of the plea agreement, the charges of operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent to 0.15 or more, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, refusing to aid an officer, and possession of paraphernalia were dismissed. Judge Dena Martin gave Nehls 14 days in jail with 2 days of jail credit allowed.