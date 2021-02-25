Greene County Jail Log – February 25th, 2021

Dakota Lee Crowe, age 26, of Brooklyn, Indiana, began his sentence for resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor, as part of a plea agreement. Judge Dena Martin handed down a sentence of 30 days with 7 days of jail credit given.
Michael Dean Raper, age 58, of Lyons was booked on a warrant due to a petition filed to revoke his suspended sentence for operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person, which is a Class A misdemeanor. Raper had originally received a sentence of 180 days in jail with 174 suspended. No bond.
Elijah Jay Nehls, age 41, of Cambridge, Ohio, began his sentence for operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person, a Class A misdemeanor. As part of the plea agreement, the charges of operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent to 0.15 or more, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, refusing to aid an officer, and possession of paraphernalia were dismissed. Judge Dena Martin gave Nehls 14 days in jail with 2 days of jail credit allowed.
Russell Lowell Goodman, Jr., age 37, of Carlisle was booked on a writ of attachment for back child support. Bond was set at $2,000. In late-2020, Goodman pled guilty in Marion County to possession of cocaine, resisting law enforcement, and leaving the scene of an accident. In late-2020, the resulting home detention was transferred to Sullivan County.
The reader is cautioned that allegations are simply that until proven otherwise in a court of law; therefore, the person(s) shown as arrested for the charges listed above should be considered innocent until proven guilty.
