The Carnegie Heritage and Arts Center of Greene County will host a “wine and canvas” event on Saturday, March 6th, 2021, from 7PM-9PM. The event will be held both in-person and virtually through Zoom.

Tickets are $10-$35, depending on if you have your own supplies or want them provided for you at the event, and tickets may be purchased through Eventbright online.

Be sure to get in on the fun and invite a friend, too, as they plan on making this a monthly event for 2021.

