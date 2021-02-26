Lawmakers wrap up first half of legislative session

From the Office of Jeff Ellington, Indiana State Representative – District 62:

The Indiana General Assembly is halfway through the 2021 legislative session, and now the House of Representatives will now consider Senate bills while the Senate considers House bills.

This session, Ellington co-authored legislation to fully-fund all K-12 public school students for the 2020-21 school year, regardless of whether students attended classes in-person or virtually due to COVID-19. Ellington also co-authored a bill backing our local law enforcement, and boosting accountability and transparency in policing. These bills cleared the House and can now be considered by the Senate.

In the first half of session, Representative Ellington supported a responsible state budget proposal that invests in Hoosiers and would accelerate the economy. “We continue our strong commitment to K-12 education, which accounts for half of the two-year state budget. We also include strategic investments to support small businesses and jobs, improve public health, enhance public safety, promote regional economic development and expand rural broadband. Our proposal is balanced and maintains prudent reserves to protect our state against any future economic downturns,” Ellington wrote.

