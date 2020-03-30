State Health Department creates COVID-19 resource guide for Hoosiers needing assistance

Adapted for better web readability from a PDF available on coronavirus.IN.gov.

COVID-19 RESOURCE GUIDE

FOR HOOSIERS LOOKING FOR ASSISTANCE

CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) SITUATION UPDATES

Latest information and important resources

Indiana For current and the most reliable information on COVID-19 in Indiana, please visit the Indiana State Department of Health’s website: coronavirus.in.gov. The page is updated regularly and includes information, such as preventive measures and what to do if you’re sick, as well as information for healthcare and other public health professionals.



Learn more. National The Centers for Disease Control is another reliable source for current COVID-19 information. The CDC’s website includes information on the number of COVID-19 cases in the U.S., resources for the community and information for healthcare professionals.



Learn more.

TRAVEL

Travel guidance and recommendations during this public health emergency

National/International Following CDC guidelines, ISDH has developed a resource document for travelers, which includes international and national travel recommendations.



Learn more. Travel within the state For travel restrictions within the state, please visit the Indiana Department of Homeland Security’s travel website.



Learn more.

UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS

The following guidance was provided by the Indiana Department of Workforce Development

Indiana Department of Workforce Development The Indiana Department of Workforce Development is reminding Hoosiers that applications for unemployment insurance benefits can be completed electronically. Hoosiers can apply on a computer or smart phone. For more information on unemployment insurance, visit Unemployment.IN.gov. There, Hoosiers can find the Claimant Handbook, Frequently Asked Questions, a link to online filing and more information.



Learn more.

CHILD CARE ASSISTANCE

The following guidance was provided by the Family and Social Services Administration.

Family and Social Services Administration Families who need help finding or paying for care can contact Brighter Futures Indiana staff at 1-800-299-1627 and a referral specialist can support them in their search. Every community has a Child Care Resource and Referral Agency (CCR&R) who can connect parents with local child care options and provide referrals for support. To find your local CCR&R, you can call 1-800-299-1627 or click here.



When locating care, it is important to ensure that families are choosing licensed and regulated care for their children. To check if the environment is licensed or regulated you can go to childcarefinder.in.gov or call 1-800-299-1627.

INDIANA ASSISTANCE PROGRAMS

SNAP, TANF, Medicaid The Indiana Division of Family Resources operates at least one physical office in every Indiana county and, in order to serve Hoosiers in need, those offices remain open for business. However, in an effort to keep social contact to a minimum and prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), DFR strongly urges Hoosiers to consider submitting applications for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) or health coverage (Medicaid) online. Applications can be submitted at www.fssabenefits.in.gov. Health coverage applications can also be completed by calling 800-403-0864.



Learn more. Indiana WIC Indiana WIC remains committed to serving families and continuing daily operations during the COVID-19 pandemic. Please be aware WIC local agencies have been given the flexibility to complete WIC appointments over the telephone. These appointments include enrollment, recertification, nutrition education/issuing benefits, breastfeeding support and referrals to other services. Currently, WIC operations will vary by region/WIC local agency, so please contact your local WIC clinic directly for additional details or questions. You can find your local WIC clinic by using the “WIC Clinic Locations List” OR “WIC Clinic Locations Map” in the drop-down list to the left here. Contact the state WIC office at 1-800-522-0874. Housing For housing assistance in Indiana, such as information on the Energy Assistance Program (EAP), please contact the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority.



Learn more. Food Assistance FSSA has published a food availability map for Hoosiers seeking food assistance: Learn more. General assistance/utilities 2-1-1 Indiana 211 is a free service that connects Hoosiers with help and answers from thousands of health and human service agencies and resources right in their local communities – quickly, easily, and confidentially. 2-1-1 can provide assistance on:

* Food & Clothing

* Mental Health & Addiction

* Health Care

* Housing & Utility Assistance

* Education & Employment

* Children & Family

* Tax Assistance

* Advanced Search

Call 2-1-1 or visit their website.



Learn more.

COVID-19 RESOURCE GUIDE

Resources for Hoosiers at home who want to help other Hoosiers.

USEFUL INFORMATION FOR FAMILIES

Talking with children As public conversations around coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) increase, children may worry about themselves, their family, and friends getting ill with COVID-19. Parents, family members, school staff, and other trusted adults can play an important role in helping children make sense of what they hear in a way that is honest, accurate, and minimizes anxiety or fear. CDC has created guidance to help adults have conversations with children about COVID-19 and ways they can avoid getting and spreading the disease.



Learn more. Food safety According to the United Fresh Produce Association, there are no clinically- confirmed cases of COVID-19 linked to the consumption of fresh produce or food sold through traditional retail outlets. As consumers select their produce, adhering to food safety guidance is critical. We encourage consumers to wash their hands, and wash and prepare their produce following FDA recommendations.



Learn more. Pets In the midst of all the life disruptions generated by COVID-19, the Indiana State Board of Animal Health is offering some guidance to pet owners who have/may have been exposed to the coronavirus. While much is still unknown about this virus, no evidence indicates that companion animals, including pets, can get sick from or spread COVID-19. However, because we are still learning about this virus, we recommend that pets that have been in contact with COVID-19 patients should also remain in the home during the isolation period.



Learn more.

SCHOOLS

Guidance for communities on how to navigate COVID-19

School closings All K-12 public schools will remain closed until May 1. Non-public schools are also ordered closed. This date may be revised to extend through the end of the 2019-2020 school year if circumstances warrant.



Learn more. E-learning resources In response to COVID-19, the Indiana Department of Education has developed a resource page for schools and families statewide. The site includes planning and guidance documents, educational resources and information on remote learning for parents and teachers, to name a few.



Learn more.

COMMUNITY INFORMATION

Blood drives Thousands of blood drives have been canceled due to COVID-19, resulting in a decrease of more than 86,000 units of blood being donated. Blood donation is safe and in high need. For donation locations and additional guidance, click the link below.



Learn more. Community Economic Relief Fund (United Way) The Central Indiana COVID-19 Community Economic Relief Fund was launched on March 13, 2020, to help ensure individuals, children and families in need are supported during this pandemic. United Way of Central Indiana and a coalition of partners are working with the human services sector to identify these immediate needs and make emergency funds available to organizations working directly with vulnerable populations.



Learn more. State parks Indiana State Parks and Inns and other DNR properties remain open. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources will implement recommendations from local county health departments and the Indiana State Department of Health and will follow other directives from the State of Indiana regarding any future closures or cancellation and rescheduling of events. Notifications of any changes will be provided directly to guests and groups with reservations and added to our property advisories webpage and the DNR calendar.



Learn more. Restaurants For a list of Indiana restaurants that are offering catering, delivery or drive- thru options, please visit the Indiana Restaurant and Lodging Association’s website.



Learn more. Legal support For legal support in Indiana, please visit IndianaLegalHelp.org.

Indiana Statehouse image CC-BY-SA-3.0 Massimo Catarinella

Advertisements

Like this: Like Loading...