Local family physician Owen Batterton, MD to retire

Local physician, Owen Batterton, MD, practicing at GCGH’s My Clinics’ Bloomfield location, My Bloomfield Clinic, is retiring after practicing for almost forty years in Greene County. Dr. Batterton, a family medicine physician, has practiced in Bloomfield since July 1982. He received his undergraduate degree from Southern Illinois University and attended medical school at the University of Illinois-Chicago.

Dr. Batterton says, “I have thoroughly enjoyed my 38 years of living and practicing medicine in Greene County. I would like to thank everyone for the many wonderful memories.”

GCGH CEO, Brenda Reetz says, “the GCGH family will miss Dr. Batterton’s compassion and dedication to his patients and to the hospital. It has been wonderful working with him. We wish him a happy and healthy retirement.”

To ensure his patients’ transition of care is as seamless as possible, Dr. Edward Chen, a physician joining the My Clinics from Merced, California, will assume care of Dr. Batterton’s patients. Patients may also choose another My Clinics’ provider or request to transfer elsewhere.

For more information or questions, please call our My Clinics at 812.847.4481

