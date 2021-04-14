Bedford police officer arrested for official misconduct

This afternoon, Detectives from the Indiana State Police Organized Crime and Corruption Unit arrested Jeremy R. Crane, age 38, of Bedford, following an investigation into official misconduct that allegedly occurred on October 3rd, 2020, in Lawrence County.

The investigation started when Bedford Chief of Police, Terry Moore, contacted the Indiana State Police after becoming suspicious about the collection of evidence during an investigation by Crane. Upon the conclusion of the investigation by Detective Craig Starr, all findings were turned over to a Special Prosecutor for review. As a result, Senior Prosecuting Attorney, David O. Thomas, filed the following two charges in Lawrence County Court:

Official Misconduct (False Reporting), Level 6 Felony

Official Misconduct (Obstruction of Justice), Level 6 Felony

Crane was taken into custody without incident and incarcerated in the Lawrence County Jail.

All requests about his employment should be directed to Bedford Chief of Police, Terry Moore.

Jeremy R. Crane

All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

