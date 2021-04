Yesterday, the Linton boys golf won over Cloverdale at the Phil Harris Golf Course, 181 to 207. Some photo highlights of the event include: (1.) Andy Clark hitting in the middle of the fairway, (2.) Gavin House getting on the green, (3.) Blake House after a great swing from the tee, (4.) Blake House lining up the shot, (5.) Down the hill, Blake House hits on the green.

Featured photo is Kole Smith after a drive. All photos by Austin Gordon Photography.

Like this: Like Loading...