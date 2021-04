The Lady Miners won their softball game at home yesterday over Owen Valley, 6-4. Some photo highlights of the game include: (1.) Aubery Burgess looking to make it to third, (2.) Pitching in the first half of the game for the Miners, Kylie Cooksey (3.) Ezra Davis catching a fielded ball, (4.) Ally Brownfield hitting for the Lady Miners.

Featured photo is Addi Ward sliding into home safe. All photos by Austin Gordon Photography.

