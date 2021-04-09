Gold Star Memorial dedication event May 1st

From the Indiana Department of Veteran’s Affairs:

A new Gold Star Families Memorial Monument (GSFMM) honoring the families of servicemen and women who sacrificed their lives while serving in the military is currently being planned in Indianapolis. The memorial dedication event is 1:30 p.m. on May 1st, 2021.

See more information at IndianaGoldStar.org.

Southwest corner of North Pennsylvania & St. Clair Streets

760 North Pennsylvania Street

Indianapolis, Indiana 46204

The public is invited and encouraged to attend the dedication celebrations.

