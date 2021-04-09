Weekend Drive: Abandoned-recreation-area hike at Patoka Lake on April 18th

From the Indiana Department of Natural Resources:

Trek on and off trail to discover an abandoned recreation area within Patoka Lake’s Newton-Stewart State Recreation Area on a guided hike on April 18th at 1 p.m. The hike will reveal the original purpose of the location.



Hikers should wear sturdy footwear, long pants, and insect spray, and arrive no later than 12:45 p.m. Advance registration is required, and space is limited. Call the Nature Center at (812) 685-2447 to reserve a spot by Friday, April 16th at 1 p.m.



The entrance fee of $7 per vehicle for Indiana residents and $9 for out-of-state vehicles is required for Newton-Stewart SRA, which is located north of Wickliffe on State Road 164. For more information regarding this program and other interpretive events, please call the Nature Center at (812) 685-2447.



Patoka Lake (on.IN.gov/patokalake) is at 3084 N. Dillard Road, Birdseye, Indiana 47513. If you are not familiar with Birdseye, it is about a 1.5 hour drive down mostly US231.

Featured photo by Leah Kelley from Pexels

