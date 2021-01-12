INDOT to host virtual career fair on January 20th

From the Indiana Department of Transportation:

The Indiana Department of Transportation is hosting a virtual career fair on Wednesday, January 20th from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. eastern time. Anyone interested in learning more about employment at INDOT is invited to attend, and registration is not required.

The career fair will feature an overview of the agency, benefits of working for INDOT, and positions currently available. Featured jobs will include highway maintenance technicians, equipment mechanics, construction engineers and project inspectors, and seasonal positions.

The event will be held via Microsoft Teams, an online video conferencing application for both desktop and mobile devices. While a Teams account is not needed to join the event, those who plan to participate may download the Microsoft Teams application in advance here. The app is required if joining from a mobile device, but attendees can choose to join on the web instead using Edge, Chrome, or Firefox if using a desktop.

The live event can be accessed online at this link on January 20th. Those planning to attend should save this link, as they will need to click that link to join the event.

Learn more about employment opportunities and see a full listing of job opportunities at INDOT here.

Featured photo by Heorhii Heorhiichuk from Pexels

