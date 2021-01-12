City Council begins 2021 with appointments, resolutions

In their first City Council Meeting for 2021, the Council made a number of appointments and the first two resolutions for 2021, as well. Linda Bedwell was elected as Council President for the new year, while Clerk-Treasurer Jathan Wright was appointed to the Greene County Development Commission, replacing David Sisk who had requested to no longer serve on the board in his retirement.

For the City’s banking, Wright was granted permission to add newly hired Controller Claudia Walker to all city bank accounts and also granted permission to take retiree David Sisk off of the accounts as of March 1st.

For the Mini Golf lease at Humphreys’ Park, the council approved a one year lease with Mark and Carrie Taylor for to operate the facility for $500.00.

For other City appointments, an Appointment to the Alcohol & Beverage Board went to Dick Kaiser, who was reappointed to continue serving on the board. For the City’s appointment to the Southern Indiana Development Commission Board, Mayor Wilkes was reappointed to continue serving on the board (currently serves on the executive committee). As their appointment to the Greene County Solid Waste Board, Jeff Sparks was reappointed to continue serving on the board.

Both new resolutions are embedded below:

The December 2020 City Council minutes were approved as presented, too, and are embedded further below:

City hall photo is a file photo, The Lintonian, 2020

Like this: Like Loading...