Top stories in 2020: #10 Former reserve officer charged with rape, other crimes

One of the most read articles on The Lintonian was about a former Linton reserve officer. Former reserve officer Indiana “Indy” Miller was charged with rape, sexual battery, and battery resulting in bodily injury, stemming from two events in early-2020. According to the probable cause affidavit, alcohol was involved on both occasions.

A jury trial was demanded by Miller through his legal counsel, Bloomington-based criminal defense attorney Carl Salzmann. The trial was set to begin at 9AM on November 17, 2020, with Judge Erik Allen, but a plea deal was reportedly struck beforehand.

With the trial vacated, sentencing is set to occur after the holidays on January 13, 2021 at 11:00 a.m.

