Trial date set for former Linton reserve officer

A former reserve police officer, who found himself on the other side of law enforcement earlier this year, has a trial set now. Indiana “Indy” J. Miller, who served as a reserve officer with the Linton Police Department in the past, was charged with three counts after an investigation into two events that allegedly occurred in January 2020.

The charges stem from a female coming forward to report that she was the victim of unwanted and forceable intercourse with Miller, along with receiving certain trauma from Miller during those events, such as bite marks. According to the probable cause affidavit, alcohol was involved on both occasions.

Those allegations have resulted in three separate charges, namely:

Felony3: Rape – Rape when compelled by force or imminent threat of force;

Felony 6: Sexual Battery – Victim compelled to submit by force or imminent threat; and,

Misdemeanor A: Battery resulting in bodily injury. A jury trial was demanded by Miller through his legal counsel, and it is set to begin at 9AM on November 17,2020 with Judge Erik Allen. Miller has retained a Bloomington-based criminal defense attorney, Carl Salzmann. It is important to remember all accused persons should be considered innocent until proven guilty. Courthouse photo – File photo, 2020; Miller photo: Greene County Sheriff’s Department

