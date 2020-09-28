Artisan Electronics, Inc. will develop weapons testing systems for the U.S. Marine Corps

From Artisan Electronics, Inc.:

Artisan Electronics, Inc. has been awarded a five year-long Department of Defense (DoD) contract, along with two other prime contractors, to produce Automatic Test Systems and support equipment for weapons systems utilized by the U.S. Marine Corps.

As part of the 66 million-dollar contract, Artisan, along with two other partner companies, Carmel, Indiana-based 3DGS and Technology Service Corporation (TSC), with offices in Bloomington, Indiana, will be building test system hardware and software, updating and maintaining test systems and translating user manuals and data into Arabic as part of Foreign Military Sales to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

“We’re beyond proud to bring this important work supporting U.S. national security to the State of Indiana,” said Greg Sapp, vice president of Artisan Electronics. “This win is proof that small defense contractors can make a big difference when given the opportunity. I firmly believe that Artisan’s technical capabilities meshed with the strong work ethic and one-of-a-kind corporate culture all combined to make this contract win a reality!”

“TSC and Artisan Electronics have a long history of teaming together in support of the Naval Surface Warfare Center at Crane. The knowledge and experience gained at Crane has allowed us to reach outside the region and bring this work back home to Indiana,” stated TSC Indiana Operations Manager Mike Kramme. “TSC is excited to continue our collaboration with Artisan under this contract extending our ATS expertise now to the US Marine Corps.”

Last year, the State of Indiana announced a renewed, strategic commitment to growing and enhancing its defense industry by targeting industry growth, job creation and collaborative innovation and R&D initiatives through the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC). A key part of the IEDC’s defense development efforts is to help Indiana companies compete for and win federal, state and local contracts through the Indiana Procurement Technical Assistance (Indiana PTAC). Indiana PTAC offers businesses like Artisan free, one-on-one counseling, resources and training.

“Smaller, non-traditional defense contractors play a critical role in developing a robust defense ecosystem in Indiana,” explained Mike Dodd, Dioltas advisory board chairman, who serves as a strategic defense advisor to companies involved in the contract, “With new DoD investments like this one, Hoosiers will be providing critical capabilities to the federal government while helping propel the state’s defense industry as a whole.”

“This award is the latest of many successes Artisan has delivered for Indiana,” said Major General Omer Clif Tooley Jr., president of defense development for the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC). “Having captured more than $22 million in Department of Defense contract dollars over the last decade, Artisan has established itself as one of Indiana’s top-performing small businesses in the defense industry and has been a major contributor to the achievement of the state’s goal of tripling defense spending by 2024.”

This five-year contract will further enable Artisan’s growth plans in Indiana. In June 2020, the company announced plans to expand its operations in south central Indiana, creating up to 20 new, high-wage jobs by the end of 2023.

Sapp went on to explain, “As a result of this contract, Artisan will continue to grow and add meaningful career opportunities to people here in southern Indiana and beyond. The planning and support we have received from all the state and local agencies over the years is really beginning to show fruit from all the effort. We are excited for this next chapter in the Artisan story and we are looking forward to supporting the USMC mission for many years to come.”

Now headquartered within the Westgate@Crane Technology Park, just outside of NSWC Crane Division, Artisan has provided various DoD agencies with continuous and comprehensive services since 1996. As a two-time Best Places to Work in Indiana award winner, Artisan continues to focus on being the type of company where employees love to work, the company said.

