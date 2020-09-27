Sports

XC photo highlights – Shakamak Invitational

Here are some photo highlights of the Shakamak Invitational, including: (1.) Payton Landis, (2.) Sarah Cox, (3.) Chloe Weismann (4.) Peyton Smith finishing, (5.) Matthew Hayden, and (6.) Joe Palmer.

All photos by Austin Gordon Photography

