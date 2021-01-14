COVID-19 causes staffing issues at school

In a letter to parents this morning, Dr. Kathy Goad, the Superintendent of Linton-Stockton schools, discussed the staffing issues being caused with COVID-19. Starting next week, Linton schools will attempt to save and shift staff from the higher grades, who will move to remote learning full-time, so that the younger grades have enough substitutes to continue in-class sessions. The letter in its entirety is embedded below:

Featured photo – Linton-Stockton Administration Building, The Lintonian, 2020

