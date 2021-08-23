BREAKING: Linton Police Officer Joseph Riley charged with domestic battery

A Linton Police Officer was arrested over the weekend with formal charges filed earlier today. Officer Joseph Riley, who has also served as Linton’s K-9 unit handler, was arrested for domestic battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16 years old, which is a Level 6 felony. The Tippecanoe County native had just celebrated his 27th birthday three days prior to his arrest.

Bond was set at $4,000 with ten percent allowed, and bond has already been paid, jail records show.

A Motion for Appointment of Special Prosecutor has been filed, much like another pending case against a LPD officer, Adam E. King, in an unrelated crime. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

As always, please keep in mind that allegations are simply that until proven otherwise in a court of law; therefore, the person shown as arrested for the charge listed should be considered innocent until proven guilty.

