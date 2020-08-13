Fish King to be at ‘Food Truck Friday’ again

ProMark Building Solutions is pleased to welcome back Fish King for another Food Truck Friday in its parking lot this Friday, August 14th. The local business is located at 575 N 1000 W in Linton just south of Walmart.

Managing Partner for ProMark, Greg Elliott, has been previously quoted as saying, “ProMark isn’t making anything off of this. We simply wanted to help a neighbor out, and with the amount of retail and contractor traffic that comes in here we felt this would be a great opportunity for them. We plan on doing that each Friday so watch our Facebook page each week for updates. We ask our community to come out on Friday’s and support them”.

If you are a vendor that is interested in setting up on a Friday, you can contact Katie Elliott at

812-798-1178 or by email at info@promarkbuildingsolutions.com to get on the schedule.

