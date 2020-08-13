Calling Dr. Pepper, paging Dr. Pepper…

We all know 2020 has been extremely rough, and the COVID-19 pandemic has hit the United States hard. Just when we thought it couldn’t get much worse, the beloved soft drink is now on the list of product shortages.

Some of you may have noticed a lack of Dr. Pepper on the shelves at your local grocery store. This applies to not only the original Dr. Pepper flavor, but also all the flavor lineups including the newest flavor, Dr. Pepper & Cream Soda. We reached out for comment to a local grocery last night, but have not heard back yet. (We will update when we do.)

This is not just a local issue, though, but a common sight across America right now with Dr. Pepper even sending out a tweet confirming the shortage the other day on Monday, August 10, 2020, saying “We know it’s harder to find Dr. Pepper these days. We’re working on it — hang tight!”

One of the main reasons for the shortage is due to restaurant closures, causing many people who used to go out to eat on a regular basis now having to stay home and enjoy their beverages from a can instead of a soda fountain. Let’s face it, soda isn’t a necessity like toilet paper — and at least we are past the toilet paper shortage phase now — but for many people Dr. Pepper is their go-to favorite drink. Who knows how long the shortage will last, but Dr. Pepper encouraged their customers to call their local retailers to check on the availability of Dr. Pepper in the store. Dr. Pepper also said that they are working with their distributors nationwide to keep the shelves stocked.

Another possible reason for the sudden shortage is due to the high demand of aluminum cans. Again, this problem stems from the fact that many restaurants have had to close in recent months. More and more people have to buy their soda from the store in order to get their hands on it. According to Fox Business, the raw materials needed for the production of aluminum cans are well supplied, however, the increasing demand for drinks has caught the soda industry off guard.

What can we do to help the shortage? The first thing is to only buy what you need and don’t try and hoard Dr. Pepper, if you can find it, like some did earlier in the year with toilet paper, hand sanitizer, and Clorox wipes. We all need to be willing to cut back so that other people can also have their Dr. Pepper fix too. “We’re in this together” right?

No doubt, this shortage will be temporary and eventually pass as the industry works to keep up with the increased demand.

Be patient, and maybe consider drinking other beverages, such as water or milk more often. After all, soda tastes good, but is not the best thing to be drinking anyway — so maybe now is a good time to start healthier habits.

Either way, don’t let this Dr. Pepper shortage get you down, there is a light at the end of the tunnel.

Featured photo by PhotoMIX Company from Pexels

