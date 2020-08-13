Goosepond Pizza closes for Covid-19

Earlier today, Goosepond Pizza announced via heir Facebook page that, “Due to the rising number of the Covid virus we will be closed until further notice.” This announcement came just a day later after announcing it would be closing its building for eat-in dining and would be offering only carry-out and drive-thru window pick-ups.

The pizza business that sports a large, metal goose on its building is located at 1983 East State Highway 54 in Linton, and it has been serving its pizzas, bread sticks, and salads to the community since about 1997.

Stay tuned as additional information becomes available.

