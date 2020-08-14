This week at the Farmers’ Market (Aug 15th)

This week’s Linton Farmers’ Market will feature several vendors offering locally-grown produce, handmade soaps, and a variety of baked goods.

The market will be located behind Humphreys Park in Linton and operate from 9am until 1pm.

Previous customers will notice some changes to the market layout and procedures as new guidelines have been created to manage the spread of germs and viruses. You can view a full list of those guidelines below.

From the Linton Farmers’ Market:

Greetings,

With school back in session, are you looking for healthy lunch options? Stop by Saturday and get some fresh fruit, veggies, homemade breads. Don’t forget the teachers! They would love homemade soaps, lotions, wax tarts, teas, honey, and much, much more!

Paul and Marilyn Steward will joining us Saturday, with Rugs by Paul, make sure to stop and see Paul’s beautiful homemade rugs.

WIC will be back this week handing out WIC vouchers to all eligible recipients. Remember, the market will double your money. Stop by the information booth for more information.

See you Saturday!

This Week’s Vendors

Brick Hill Farm – kale, swiss chard, carrots, onions and more

District 6 Farm – blackberries, bell peppers, jalapenos, green tomatoes

Fish King – fish sandwiches, lemon shake ups, seasoned fries, and more

Four Flags Farm – maple syrup, breads, eggs, herbs

Ginny's Country Oven – a variety of baked goods, jams & jellies

Glory Hill Farm – produce, jelly, syrups

Morning Glory Farm – fresh meat

Olde Lane Orchard – variety of peaches, and produce

Rugs by Paul – hand made rugs

Spurlin Homestead – honey, eggs, herbal teas, kimchi,

Wagler Family Farms – wide variety of produce and baked goods

Wagler's Produce – wide variety of produce

We Made This – soap, scrubs, lotion, wax tarts

Customer Health & Safety Guidelines

Stay at home if you or someone in your home are sick.

Wash your hands prior to entering the market. A hand washing/sanitizing station will be available at the market entrance. We also encourage customers to wear a face mask.

A hand washing/sanitizing station will be available at the market entrance. We also encourage customers to wear a face mask. Always maintain a 6-foot distance from others. Sidewalk chalk or tape will be used to delineate proper distances between customers and vendors, and to guide customers through the market.

Sidewalk chalk or tape will be used to delineate proper distances between customers and vendors, and to guide customers through the market. Do NOT touch any produce or product. The vendor will hand your items to you.

The vendor will hand your items to you. Limit shoppers to one if possible. A second shopper may wait at the exit to help carry items or a pair of shoppers may separate to pick up items from multiple vendors more efficiently.

A second shopper may wait at the exit to help carry items or a pair of shoppers may separate to pick up items from multiple vendors more efficiently. Limit socializing. Keep your visit short and do not linger, socialize, or congregate inside the market, so our vendors can serve as many customers as possible.

Keep your visit short and do not linger, socialize, or congregate inside the market, so our vendors can serve as many customers as possible. Wash all produce before eating.

