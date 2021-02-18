Greene County Jail Log – February 18th, 2021

Only one new record was shown in today’s Greene County Jail Log, namely:

April Michelle Ispas, age 38, of Indianapolis was booked on a warrant for possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor, and possession of paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor. Bond was set at $5,000 with ten percent allowed. In 2012, Ispas pled guilty to operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person, a Class A misdemeanor, in Hendricks County. In 2015, she pled guilty to theft in Plainfield and was ordered to pay restitution of $24, served 6 months of probation, and agreed to stay off the property of all Kohl’s Stores in Indiana. Ispas pled guilty to criminal trespass in Owen County in late-2020, and she currently has a pending case in Marion County, where she faces charges of intimidation, criminal trespass, and disorderly conduct.

The reader is cautioned that allegations are simply that until proven otherwise in a court of law; therefore, the person(s) shown as arrested for the charges listed above should be considered innocent until proven guilty.

Featured photo by kat wilcox from Pexels

