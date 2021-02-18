State police seeking public’s help locating suspects in Paoli shooting

From the Indiana State Police:

The Indiana State Police and Paoli Police Department are working a shooting that took place yesterday, February 17, 2021, at Walmart in Paoli. Pictured below are two individuals wanted for questioning in the shooting. The individuals are Allison R. Shields and Bethany M. Amburgey, both from the New Albany area. They are believed to be in a red Ford Focus with license plate number ETH612.

If you have any information on the location of these two individuals, please contact Sgt. Brock Werne with the Indiana State Police at 812-482-1441 or Detective Dylan McClintock with the Paoli Police Department at 812-723-2836.

Pictured below are Shields and Amburgey:

Allison R. Shields

Bethany M. Amburgey

All suspects are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

