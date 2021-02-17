Educators – virtual field trips available for your students to the federal court system

From the United States Courts:

Calling all educators!

If is time to schedule your class for a spring virtual field trip to learn about the Federal Courts and their role as one of the three main branches of the U.S. government, there are some fun, interactive options available for all ages.

Whether your class is meeting in-person or remotely this semester, the federal court system can help you plan a fun virtual visit to the U.S. Courthouse! Click HERE to see field trip options.

Custom options are also available. To plan your virtual visit, email tours@insd.uscourts.gov.

Featured photo by Sora Shimazaki from Pexels

Like this: Like Loading...