Greene County Jail Log – February 17th, 2021

Jensen Lee Kelch, age 29, of Terre Haute was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony. Bond was set at $8,000 with ten percent allowed. In 2013 and 2014, Kelch reached separate plea deals with Vigo County on criminal mischief charges. In 2014, she pled guilty to dealing meth, a Level 4 felony charge. In 2020, she pled guilty to operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing endangerment in Clay County. Currently, she also is facing charges in Vigo for auto theft, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, and OVWI with a prior within seven years.
Dayvon Shavoia Lang, age 24, of Evansville was booked on a warrant for possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony, as well as possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Bond was set at $5,000 with ten percent allowed.
Shannon Kyle Story, age 25, of Dugger was arrested for strangulation, a Level 6 felony, domestic battery and interfering in the reporting of a crime, both Class A misdemeanors. Bond was set at $6,000 with ten percent allowed. Bond was paid.
Lori Jo Cook, age 47, of Indianapolis was arrested for disorderly conduct and public intoxication, both Class B misdemeanors. Bond was set at $1,000 with ten percent allowed.
The reader is cautioned that allegations are simply that until proven otherwise in a court of law; therefore, the person(s) shown as arrested for the charges listed above should be considered innocent until proven guilty.
Featured photo by kat wilcox from Pexels