Greene County Jail Log – February 17th, 2021

Jensen Lee Kelch, age 29, of Terre Haute was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony. Bond was set at $8,000 with ten percent allowed. In 2013 and 2014, Kelch reached separate plea deals with Vigo County on criminal mischief charges. In 2014, she pled guilty to dealing meth, a Level 4 felony charge. In 2020, she pled guilty to operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing endangerment in Clay County. Currently, she also is facing charges in Vigo for auto theft, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, and OVWI with a prior within seven years.