Indiana State Police investigating fatal shooting in Shoals

From the Indiana State Police – Jasper District:

In nearby Martin County this afternoon, at approximately 2:20 p.m., the Martin County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of shots fired at a residence at 827 Main Street in Shoals. When officers arrived, they found an adult male with a gunshot wound. The male, Jeremi Jones, age 39, of Shoals was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Indiana State Police have been asked to lead this investigation. Once on scene Troopers and local law enforcement began investigating, and they found enough probable cause to arrest Kiesten Jones, age 23, of Loogootee. Jones was transported to the Martin County Jail and incarcerated on the charge of murder.

At this time there is not a threat to the public. There is no other information to release currently. This is an ongoing investigation.

Agencies assisting at the scene were the Martin County Sherriff’s Department, Shoals Police Department, Martin County Coroner, and Martin County EMS.

All suspects are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

