A sheet-sized sign at the recent Sullivan vs. Linton football game presented by the opposing Sullivan team read “Only Linton likes Linton”. It was an incredible low-blow to Linton’s long-time motto, “You’ll Like Linton”.

As a show of hands, though, do you, dear reader, like Linton? If so, or not so much, let us know why in the comments. We’d love to hear your reasons, stories, and jabs too!

Like this: Like Loading...