Linton Baseball wins against Mitchell in Sectional Semi-Game, 10-1

Linton’s Baseball Team won against Mitchell in the Sectional Semi-Game, 10-1. They will play tonight at 7:00pm. Some photo highlights of the game include: (1.) Coach Matt Fougerousse telling his boys to round the bases, (2.) Down in the dirt, Bracey Breneman is safe at third base, (3.) Sophomore Luke McDonald was on the mound for the Miners, (4.) Josh Pyne with a strong bat, and (5.) Justin Brown looking to steal a base for the Miners.

Featured photo is Jayden Miller with a hit on the ball.

All photos by Austin Gordon Photography. These and other high-resolution files and prints are available for order online at Austin Gordon Photography.

