On This Day – May 31st: Memorial Day

Each year, Memorial Day takes place on the last Monday of May, and it is a holiday that honors the men and women who lost their lives serving in the military of the United States. It was known as Decoration Day in the beginning and its origin follows the end of the Civil War. It’s a day of remembrance and it also marks the beginning of summer.

This American holiday memorializes the veterans who sacrificed themselves in battle to protect their country and the people in it, so it’s an important holiday to observe. Today, we’ll learn about the history and traditions of Memorial Day so you can understand it a bit more!

History of Memorial Day

Originally known as Decoration Day, Memorial Day was created after the Civil War, to honor those who died serving the country. It was proclaimed officially by General John Logan, who was the national commander of the republic’s Grand Army, in the General Order No. 11., on May 5th, 1868. At this time, the holiday was specifically to honor the people who died during the Civil War, but this would soon change.

In the order, he designated May 30th, 1868, as a day to decorate the graves of those who died during the war in defense of their country. This would be done across the country, in cities, villages, and churches where their bodies were laid to rest. He called it Decoration Day because the day didn’t correspond with any particular battle.

The first time this holiday was celebrated, 5,000 people decorated the graves of over 20,000 soldiers from the Union and the Confederation who were buried at Arlington Cemetery. On this occasion, General James Garfield gave a speech that would make history.

In 1873, New York became the first state to recognize Labor Day and by 1890, all northern states followed suit. The South didn’t accept or acknowledge the holiday at all and they honored the dead on different dates. This was until after WWI when the holiday not only honored those who died in the Civil War but all Americans who died fighting for the country. It was officially made a national holiday by an act of Congress in 1971.

Memorial Day Traditions

All over the country, Memorial Day parades are hosted every year to celebrate this day and it often includes the participation of veterans and veteran organizations as well as military personnel. The largest Memorial Day parades take place in New York, Chicago, and Washington, D.C. It’s also a tradition to wear a red poppy on this day, a tradition that started with a WWI poem called “In Flanders Fields”, which was written by John McCrae.

How to Observe Memorial Day

One of the most common ways to observe Memorial Day is to attend a parade, which occur in many states. You can also attend other events such as memorial services, barbecues, picnics, and more. You can even host your own dinner with family and friends to honor this day. Decorating the graves of the fallen with flags and flowers is another way to celebrate and it has been a tradition for many years.

If you want to honor those who gave their lives for this country, you can thank a veteran for what they’ve done and what they continue to do for this country and its freedoms. If you don’t personally know a veteran, you can write a letter to one by going to Operation Gratitude. If you do know a veteran, whether through friends and family or simply because they’re your neighbor, I encourage you to reach out and maybe treat them to a meal so you can hear their stories.

There’s also a National Moment of Remembrance on this day, which is meant to ensure this holiday remains noble and sacred. A minute of silence is taken together as a nation at 3 PM local time, so make sure you take the moment. As part of the tradition, you can also buy a poppy, which has great significance on this day. You can buy one from members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, who take your money as a donation that maintains the service programs for veterans.

Photo by David Dibert from Pexels

Like this: Like Loading...