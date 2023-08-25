Vincennes man arrested for operating Power Wheels Jeep while high

INDIANA STATE POLICE – EVANSVILLE DISTRICT:

In Knox County this past Wednesday night, August 23rd, at approximately 9:00 p.m., Trooper Buchanan was patrolling in the 2500 block of North 2nd Street in Vincennes when he observed a male operating a Power Wheels Jeep in the roadway. Trooper Buchanan stated the vehicle had no lights or reflectors and was difficult to see.

The Power Wheels Jeep was stopped on 2nd Street and the driver was identified as John McKee, age 51, of Vincennes. McKee displayed signs of impairment and failed field sobriety tests. Further investigation at Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes determined McKee was under the influence of methamphetamine and marijuana. He was arrested and taken to the Knox County Jail.

All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

