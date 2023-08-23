Excessive heat & humidity to continue, along with poor air quality

According to the National Weather Service, an excessive heat warning will remain in effect until Friday at 8PM. Dangerously hot conditions — with a heat index up to 112′ — are expected. The “extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities,” the warning reads, going on to state, “The highest heat index values are expected on Thursday.”

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 911.

Meanwhile, officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management have declared an Air Action Quality Day, which will be in effect until midnight EDT tonight – Wednesday, August 23rd. Ozone levels are expected to be in the ‘Unhealthy’ for Sensitive Groups range. Active children and adults, and people with respiratory disease, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take:

Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.

Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.

Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn equipment until after 7pm.

Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.

Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For additional information, please visit the IDEM Smog page at: https://apps.idem.in.gov/smogwatch

