Sullivan County Arrest Record – May 19th, 2021

The Sullivan County, Indiana Sheriff’s Department’s Arrest Report for Wednesday, May 19th, 2021, contains just a single arrest, as follows:
GRIMES, COLT ANTHONY, age 37, of MEROM
Arrest Reason: WARRANT Possession of a Controlled Substance – Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV controlled substance w/o a prescription or doctor’s order.
Bond: $0.00 Cash Only
Possession of Paraphernalia – 1st offense but requires mens rea element of reckless or higher
Bond: $4,000 Cash Only
The reader is cautioned that allegations are simply that until proven otherwise in a court of law; therefore, the person(s) shown as arrested for the charges listed above should be considered innocent until proven guilty.