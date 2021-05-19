Sullivan County Arrest Record – May 19th, 2021

The Sullivan County, Indiana Sheriff’s Department’s Arrest Report for Wednesday, May 19th, 2021, contains just a single arrest, as follows:

GRIMES, COLT ANTHONY, age 37, of MEROM

Arrest Reason: WARRANT Possession of a Controlled Substance – Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV controlled substance w/o a prescription or doctor’s order.

Bond: $0.00 Cash Only

Possession of Paraphernalia – 1st offense but requires mens rea element of reckless or higher

Bond: $4,000 Cash Only

The reader is cautioned that allegations are simply that until proven otherwise in a court of law; therefore, the person(s) shown as arrested for the charges listed above should be considered innocent until proven guilty.

