Some photo highlights of the Bloomfield at Linton SWIAC volleyball game, including: (1.) Haley Rose and Kylie Cooksey attempting to block a kill; (2.) Haley Rose passing the ball (3.) Kylie Cooksey serving for the Miners; (4.) Sophie Hale hitting the ball for a kill; and (5.) the bench hyping up the team.

The Miners won over the Cardinals in this championship game.

Featured photo is the Miner team celebrating an ace. All photos by Austin Gordon Photography.

