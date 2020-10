Some photo highlights of the Cross Country SWIAC held on October 3rd, 2020: (1.) the start of the girls race; (2.) Peyton Landis, Chloe Weismann, and Adrona Page after the first mile; (3.) Sarah Cox finishes her Senior SWIAC race; (4.) Joe Palmer finishing; (5.) after a few weeks out due to an injury, Tyler Gordon finishes his race; and (6.) Austin Rose on the final straight away.

Featured photo is Payton Smith finishing second. All photos by Austin Gordon Photography

Like this: Like Loading...