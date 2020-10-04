Applications for Greene County Clothe-A-Child & Toys-For-Tots now available

Founded in 1968 by the Linton Civitan Club, the Greene County Clothe-A-Child and Toys-For-Tots projects help families within Greene County with clothes and toys during the holiday season each year. Applications are limited to Greene County families, who need assistance to obtain clothing and toys for their children at Christmas, and they are available now through October 31, 2019, at the following locations:

Greene County Division of Family Resources – 104 CR 70E, Bloomfield

Linton-Stockton Chamber of Commerce – 159 1st St. NW, Linton

Bloomfield Town Hall – 12 E. Main St., Bloomfield

Jasonville Utility Office – 304 W. Main St., Jasonville

Worthington Town Hall – SR 67 by the fire station, Worthington

Families living in Greene County school districts who meet income guidelines are eligible to receive benefits for children 12 years old and under. Families who are approved will get vouchers to shop for new clothing for each eligible child, and a selection of toys will also be provided.

Applications must be returned to any of the above locations or postmarked by October 31, 2020, to PO Box 516, Linton, IN 47441. Families will be notified by mail in early-December, indicating whether their application was approved.

Featured photo by Daniel Reche from Pexels

