Website launched for Hoosiers impacted by Equifax data breach to claim money

From the Indiana Attorney General’s Office:

Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill announced today the launch of IndianaEquifaxClaims.com, a website where nearly 4 million Hoosiers who were harmed by the 2017 Equifax data breach may go to securely file a claim for a restitution payment.

Attorney General Hill sued Equifax, one of the world’s largest credit-reporting bureaus, following its massive data breach, which occurred from May 2017 to July 2017. The breach compromised the personal information of approximately 147 million Americans, including roughly 3.9 million Indiana residents. Social Security numbers, dates of birth, addresses, driver’s license numbers and credit card information were compromised.

“Millions of Indiana residents were endangered financially due to Equifax’s failure to protect the personal information it was entrusted to keep private,” Attorney General Hill said. “We encourage these consumers to visit this website and claim the money they deserve. We hope this money lessens any burdens the data breach may have caused.”

Indiana was one of two states that opted not to participate in a multistate settlement with Equifax in July 2019. Instead, the Office of the Attorney General chose to file its own lawsuit against the company and, ultimately, negotiate its own settlement.

As part of Indiana’s settlement, Equifax agreed to pay the state $19.5 million. Indiana received more money than the states that participated in the multistate settlement, which distributed $175 million to be shared among participating states.

Nearly all of Indiana’s settlement has been directed toward restitution payments to affected consumers. A portion of the settlement will go toward administering the payments.

Now, Indiana consumers may claim the restitution payments they deserve. All Hoosiers are encouraged to visit IndianaEquifaxClaims.com and file a claim for a restitution payment. Simply provide the information required and, if you are eligible, you will receive a payment. You have until Dec. 16, 2020, to file a claim, after which payments will be distributed.

About 3.9 million Indiana residents are eligible for a restitution payment under the terms of the settlement. If you are not eligible, it is likely that you have family and friends who are eligible. Please encourage them to visit IndianaEquifaxClaims.com and file a claim.

Many Indiana consumers will receive an email from Do-Not-Reply@IndianaEquifaxClaims.com that says they are eligible for a payment under the terms of the settlement. If you receive an email from Do-Not-Reply@IndianaEquifaxClaims.com, please go to IndianaEquifaxClaims.com and file a claim for a payment.

For additional information about the Office of the Indiana Attorney General’s settlement with Equifax and about the claims process, please visit IndianaEquifaxClaims.com.

Featured photo by Markus Spiske from Pexels

