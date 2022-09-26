Mural, mural on the wall, who is the greatest little city of all?

As with many small towns and cities across the Indiana landscape, the City Linton will be joining their ranks with a mural of its very own, local resident Jenny Bradberry explained to The Lintonian. Murals have been all the rage lately, it seems. Earlier in the year, for example, The Lintonian highlighted other murals from around the State of Indiana, includes those located at Lake Maxinkuckee, Kendallville, Santa Claus, and Munster. In another article from a couple years back in 2020, other mural projects in Seymour, Brazil, and Greencastle were highlighted, as well.

Bradberry went on to say the local arts group she is associated with, the Carnegie Heritage and Arts Center of Greene County, has discussed doing such a project for quite some time. So, when the State of Indiana began providing its latest round of grants for these efforts, they decided to pursue it. Sometime around May, she said, they were approved.

The project as it started. File photo – September 19th, 2022

Local artist, Kali Smith, was chosen to execute her designs, which had to be approved by the mural committee. There are several components that must be met to serve the purpose of the project, including having an Indiana-based theme, yet can feature aspects of the particular community it is located too.

The wall mural in progress. File photo – September 26th, 2022

Smith went with the “You’ll like Linton” sign and many other State of Indiana symbols, as well, such as the stars in the skyscape resembling our State’s flag and peonies, our State flower.

Artist rendering of the project

Bradberry said the hope is that this brings people to our area, which in turn will help our local small businesses.

For more information about the ‘IN Indiana’ marketing campaign, click here. To download the IN Indiana toolkit, go to VisitIndiana.com/toolkit.

