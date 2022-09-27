Meek Financial Services to host open house

While no strangers to the City of Linton, nor the financial services industry, there is a new sign located at 89 A St NE nonetheless: Meek Financial Services. The branch owner is Timothy Meek, a long-standing financial advisor in the area, and the new local office will operate with the full back office, technology, and administrative support of Raymond James.

On Thursday, September 29th, 2022, the new office will celebrate with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony and complementary lunch from 11AM to 2PM.

Raymond James describes itself as “Sophisticated offerings on a more personal scale.” As a global financial services firm, its focus is on providing trusted advice and tailored, sophisticated strategies for individuals and institutions, according to its website. The financial firm has approximately 8,600 financial advisors in the United States, Canada, as well as overseas.

