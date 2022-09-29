Porktober is back in Indiana!

This October, Porktober returns and diners can celebrate by visiting locally-owned restaurants on the Tenderloin Lovers Trail. The trail can be found on the Indiana Culinary Trails Passport, which was launched by Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, the Indiana Destination Development Corporation (IDDC) and Indiana Foodways Alliance (IFA).

The breaded pork tenderloin (BPT) has been Indiana’s unofficial sandwich since 1908. Native Hoosiers know it as a piece of pork, pounded and breaded and usually fried. It might be crispy and flat or thick and juicy, but almost all of them are bigger than the bun.

“The breaded pork tenderloin has been Indiana’s most beloved sandwich for well over 110 years,” Crouch said. “While it’s appearance is often unconventional, no bun can contain the pork tenderloin when it is done right. It is an iconic and delicious feature in the Hoosier culinary world.”

Diners who use their Indiana Culinary Trails Passport to check-in to three restaurants on the Tenderloin Lovers Trail during the month of October will receive an exclusive pair of “It’s a Pig Deal” socks.

“The Indiana Culinary Trails Passport is a free digital passport designed to encourage people to eat at locally-owned restaurants,” said Elaine Bedel, Secretary and CEO of IDDC. “With over 70 restaurants making up the Tenderloin Lovers Trail, Porktober is the perfect opportunity to discover a new favorite restaurant.”

The three restaurants with the most check-ins will partner with Indiana Pork Producers Association to donate a pork meal for every check-in at their location to a food pantry within their community. Indiana pork farming employs more than 14,000 Hoosiers and contributes more than $3 billion each year to the state’s economy.

Indiana Soybean Alliance will also be donating $1,500 worth of high oleic soybean oil to each of the top three restaurants. As Indiana’s second-largest commodity, soybeans total $3.08 billion in sales annually and account for half of the state’s agricultural exports.

“We’re excited to be teaming up with the Indiana Pork Producers Association and Indiana Soybean Alliance once again to support our members and the many local farmers across our state,” said Lindsey Skeen, IFA Executive Director. “The Tenderloin Lovers Trail highlights a distinctive Indiana classic with a variety of forms to please any food lover.”

For more information about the Indiana Culinary Trails Passport, go to VisitIndiana.com/Cuisine

Photos courtesy Indiana Office of Tourism Development

