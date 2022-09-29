Linton employee earns nursing scholarship from Indiana Health Care Foundation

From the Indiana Health Care Foundation:

The Indiana Health Care Foundation (IHCF) has announced the winners of its Spring 2022 long term care scholarship cycle. During this cycle, IHCF awarded nine scholarships totaling over $23,000 to assist Hoosiers who want to advance their health care education and work in long term care.

“IHCF is committed to supporting highly trained clinical and administrative health care workers who are on the front lines of skilled nursing and assisted living facilities, ensuring that Indiana’s seniors and the chronically ill are receiving the best quality of care possible,” said Emily Berger, interim executive director of IHCF.

Now in its 25th year, IHCF has a long history of offering scholarships to those pursuing continuing education and professional development in long term care. Since it was founded in 1997, IHCF has awarded over a half-a-million dollars to Indiana’s skilled nursing facility and assisted living community workforce.

Scholarship applications are evaluated by members of IHCF’s scholarship committee based on the applicant’s health care experience, scholastic record of achievement, recommendations from colleagues and educators, as well as their stated career goals in long term care.

This year’s scholarships were made possible through generous support from corporate donors including American Senior Communities, TLC Management, and Success Development, inc, as well as individual donors and participants in IHCF’s annual golf outing.

The Spring 2022 Scholarship Recipients Include:

Nursing Scholarship Recipients: This scholarship is available to individuals pursuing educational training for LPN/RN (PN/Associate/Bachelor) degrees.

· Valerie Davis, Addison Pointe Health & Rehab, Chesterton, IN – $1,500

· Sasha Sample, Indianapolis, IN – $1,500

· Kristi Winner, Hillcrest Village, Jeffersonville, IN – $4,000

· Laci Arnett, Glenburn Home, Linton, IN – $3,000

· Olusola Bakare, Rose Senior Living, Carmel, IN – $5,000

Health Facility Administrator/Residential Care Administrator Scholarship Recipient: This scholarship is available to individuals studying to become a licensed Health Facility or Residential Care Administrator.

· Stephanie Tindle, Clark Rehabilitation & Skilled Nursing Center, Clarksville, IN – $3,995

Social Service Designee Scholarship Recipient: This scholarship is available to individuals studying to become a social service designee in a skilled nursing facility.

· Alexandra Thompson, Wesley Manor, Frankfort, IN – $595

Wound Care Management Certification Scholarship Recipient: This scholarship is available to individuals pursuing certification through a national board-approved wound care management program.

· Yinka Oni, Rosebud Village, Richmond, IN $2,700

Joan Herrin Estes Memorial Scholarship Fund Recipient: This inaugural scholarship is available to a nurse attending an LPN or ASN nursing program and is made possible through generous support from donors to the Joan Herrin Estes Memorial Scholarship Fund. Joan Herrin Estes was a nurse, a highly regarded long term care consultant, and a long-time mentor to long term care employees throughout the Hoosier state.

· Kristi Winner, Hillcrest Village, Jeffersonville, IN – $1,500

IHCF will launch its Fall 2022 Scholarship Cycle at the end of September. More information is available at https://www.indianahealthcarefoundation.org/scholarships.

About the Indiana Health Care Foundation:

The Indiana Health Care Foundation (IHCF) was established in 1997 with the purpose to further knowledge, education, information, and understanding in the areas of health care, wellness, and services to the aged and chronically ill. Through the years, IHCF has remained dedicated to supporting and developing the next generation of long term care professionals, home health providers, and caregivers.

Guided by its new 2023-2025 Strategic Plan Vision to be “a recognized convener in generating financial support to provide life-changing opportunities and driving essential growth in the long term care workforce,” IHCF is committed to these four goals over the next three years:

· Focused Impact

· Sustainable Culture

· Expanded Resources

· Increased Awareness

More information is available at www.indianahealthcarefoundation.org.

Like this: Like Loading...