Free music coming to Worthington Park in late-October

Mark your calendars! There will be free music in the Worthington Park on Sunday, October 30th.

The Greene County Community Band will take the stage at 1:30PM. This is an approximately 25-piece band consisting of local musicians. They have played many Greene County festivals in the past and will be playing at the Bloomfield Apple Festival again this year, as well.

The Greene County Community Band is made up of approximately 25 members from advanced high school players to seasoned artists. Submitted photo.

Later on at 3pm, Piney Woods and the Strip Mall Wonder Band will take the stage with an anticipated winding up around 5 pm. This is a 9-piece band playing blues and jazz with one of its members from Worthington.

Piney Woods and The Strip Mall Wonder Band is a red-hot smoking honky-tonk blues band with three saxophonists. They have played many blues festivals. Submitted photo.

So, be sure to mark your calendars to enjoy an array of music in the Worthington Park. All are welcome!

Michael Norris is a acoustic guitar player, who plays folk and lighter types of music. Raised in Bloomfield and now resides in Bloomington. Michael plays mainly in the Bloomington area from wineries to clubs. Submitted photo.

