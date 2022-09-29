Former Eagles building downtown begins to come down

The building formerly known as the Eagles Building, or the Linton Teen Scene in the 1990’s, is now becoming a pile of debris and ruble after the dilapidated property suffered from years of neglect.

A “before” photo of the back-side (north side) of the building at 60 East Vincennes Street.

Workers from Wooldridge Construction Group based in Memphis, Indiana, which approximately 110 miles southeast of Linton, began demolition from the back-side of the building.

Workers from Wooldridge Construction begin demolition of the former Eagles Building, file photo

In May 2022, the City of Linton acquired the property, according to Greene County Courthouse records. The last time property taxes had been paid on the 60 East Vincennes Street location was in 2016.

More on this story as it develops…

