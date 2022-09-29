Man shoots neighbor with high-powered rifle in Orange County

FROM THE INDIANA STATE POLICE – JASPER DISTRICT:

In Orange County on September 25h, 2022, an emergency 911 call was put out about a woman shot on South County Road 310 West in Paoli. Paoli PD, Orange County Sheriff’s Department, and an ISP trooper responded.

When they arrived, they spoke with a male who identified himself as Tyler L. Cooper, of Paoli. Mr. Cooper told police he fired a high-powered rifle in his backyard and believed he may have shot his neighbor. ISP detectives were contacted, and it was requested they take over the investigation.

During the investigation it was determined that enough probable cause existed for Detective Tyler Matthew and Trooper Tyler Line to arrest Mr. Cooper for Criminal Recklessness with a firearm and Aggravated Battery. Cooper was transported to the Orange County Jail without incident.

The victim, Tammy Schneider of Paoli, was shot in the abdomen with a .300 Winchester Magnum round. She was transported to U of L Hospital in Louisville and is currently in stable condition.

Arrested: Tyler Lee Cooper of Paoli

Tyler Lee Cooper, DOB: 11/29/1995

Charges: Aggravated Battery, 35-42-1-1, level 3 felony, and Criminal Recklessness with a Firearm, 35-42-2-2(2)(A), level 5 felony

All suspects are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

